Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions has extensive experience offering auto insurance. Specializing in both commercial auto and personal auto insurance, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions knows a thing or two about the inner workings of auto insurance carriers, and more specifically, why auto insurance premiums increase.



The term premium refers to the cost that a policyholder pays for their auto insurance, and unfortunately it does increase over time. According to Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions, here are three reasons why auto insurance premiums are on the rise:



1. Adding Vehicles to Coverage

When policyholders add vehicles to their coverage, then premiums will automatically go up. The same is true when new drivers are added to a policy.



2. Filing a Claim

When policyholders file a claim, they are at risk of increasing their auto insurance premium. The amount that a premium increases depends on the type of claim filed. For instance, comprehensive claims lead to smaller premium increases than collision claims.



3. Driving Record

Driving records have an impact on the cost of auto insurance premiums. Bad drivers, or those with accident histories and traffic violations, will pay higher premiums than drivers with clean records.



About Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions

Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions has nearly 50 years of experience providing auto insurance. Working closely with their clients to find the ideal coverage that meets their needs, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions helps their clients stay protected on the road, no matter where they choose to go.



