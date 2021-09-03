Brownlee Agency Urges Companies to Seek Liability Protection with Commercial Insurance in Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Sylvester, GA, Tifton, and Valdosta

Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2021 --The Brownlee Agency in Tifton, GA, wants to protect local businesses and business owners by ensuring they all have the right commercial insurance for liability protection. Lawsuits are on the rise, including those regarding workplace practices and behavior. Even if a commercial business is confident they are not liable, they could still end up spending tens of thousands in lawyer fees and court costs. Workplace lawsuits are on the rise, and companies can sometimes seem easy targets and should be prepared to face any liability issues.



The Brownlee Agency secures commercial insurance for businesses throughout Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Sylvester, GA, Tifton, and Valdosta. They also work one-on-one with the businesses to make sure they have the right coverage. The right commercial insurance should cover businesses in the event of an accident or third-party lawsuit.



"No two businesses are ever the same," remarked the agency. "All our customers are different and have different risks of exposure, including vehicles, products, employees, customer base, and more. Part of our job is to make sure we get the right customized commercial insurance for them."



The Brownlee Agency's approach includes learning about the company and the different types of coverage they need in commercial insurance in Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Sylvester, GA, Tifton, and Valdosta. Some businesses have company vehicles, some have leased equipment, and others have significant property investments. And business customers may not realize other areas they have exposure to such as cyber liability or accounting errors. Talking to an independent insurance agent can not only help get the proper coverage, but it can also help save the business money by comparing rates between different carriers.



Some companies have gone bankrupt going through liability suits, even though they were not at fault. The costs can wear on any company. The right insurance will not protect you from all damages but will give you the right lawyer to go through all court process for you.



About the Brownlee Agency

The Brownlee Agency provides insurance solutions to nearby areas of Albany, Moultrie, Valdosta, Tifton, Sylvester, GA, and surrounding areas in the form of personal and commercial insurance products. Formed in 1974, the agency provides total protection and peace of mind to their customers as a local independent insurance agency creating lifelong partnerships. Their affiliation with top-rated insurance carriers brings excellent insurance coverage options at competitive pricing.