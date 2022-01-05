Bruce's Roofing Has Emerged as a Highly Dependable Roofer in Bonney Lake and Maple Valley, Washington

Enumclaw, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2022 --Bruce's Roofing was established in 1971. Over the decades, it has managed to establish its reputation as one of the most widely trusted roofers in Bonney Lake and Maple Valley, Washington. Being a well-established roofing contractor, they have access to high-quality roofing materials, ensuring that any repair work carried out by them lasts for a long time. Whether it comes to roof installations or repairs, they can deliver excellent results using proven techniques and products.



Bruce's Roofing is a family-owned business that always prioritizes customer convenience. Until 1989, this business operated as Bruce's Shakemill. A customer suggested they get into roof installation while purchasing shakes. After this, Bruce's Shakemill and Roofing was born. The business continued running as a mill and a roofing contractor for multiple years and installed cedar shake, composition, and torch down roofs. As the demand for cedar roofs diminished, the mill closed to allow the business to focus on full-time contracting.



Bruce's Roofing currently serves as a general contractor specializing in roof repair and installation. They value their reputation of being a fair, honest, and trustworthy business that delivers quality services and solutions.



Locals can contact this company with just about any type of roofing issue, including leaking roofs in Maple Valley and Bonney Lake, Washington. The trained and experienced professionals working at Bruce's Roofing can handle various roofing projects. The team of Bruce's Roofing can work with any of Washington's home insurance providers. They know that extensive roof repairs can put a financial burden on homeowners. Hence, they try to make the repair process as easy as possible by working directly with the insurance providers of their customers.



Give Bruce's Roofing a call at 360-825-1356 or 800-825-1356.



Bruce's Roofing is a well-established, family-owned roofing company. They cater to people across Enumclaw, Maple Valley, Renton, Auburn, Bonney Lake, Kent, WA, and the surrounding areas.