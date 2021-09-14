Bruce's Roofing LLC Specializes in Cedar Shake Roof Installation in Auburn and Bonney Lake, Washington

Enumclaw, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2021 --Beautiful cedar-shingled homes may be seen all across the United States. Cedar shingles are popular because of their rustic appeal. Homeowners also install them for a touch of beauty and elegance. While cedar shingles have a dramatic visual impact, there are several essential factors to consider when constructing a new roof. Because a new roof installation is already a massive undertaking, it is critical to gain as much knowledge about cedar shingles as possible before getting started.



Bruce's Roofing LLC is a professional roofing company that performs cedar shake roof installation in Auburn and Bonney Lake, Washington. Those that reside here know how harsh the rainy season can be on the roof of a home. Fortunately for people, cedar shake shingles may be highly effective against Washington's severe and wet weather if installed correctly. The trustworthy local roofer comes prepared to help clients with their emergency roofing needs, whether they require cedar shake shingles, standing seam metal roofs, or composition shingles.



The majority of people are unaware of the distinction between a cedar shingle and a cedar shake. For the most part, a cedar shingle has a more polished surface and is cut with a saw. Raw, stained, or prepared with a protective coating are all options offered by manufacturers. Cedar shakes are made from a thicker piece of cedar that is generally rougher and unfinished. Cedar Shake is also distinguished by the fact that it is made out of lengthier pieces of wood that are manually split, giving each piece a distinct appearance. If a homeowner wants a rustic aesthetic for their new roof, cedar shake is preferred over shingles.



Cedar shake roofs have been around for a long time, and if they suit the exterior design, they might be one of the essential exterior upgrades one can do. While cedar shake roofs aren't for everyone, they are long-term investments that will pay off in terms of durability and aesthetics.



The cost of cedar shingles and shake varies based on several factors. The price is heavily influenced by the type of cedar available in a specific location. Another critical factor is the size of the area to be covered.



For homeowners looking for a shake for siding, the price may be higher. One should also think about whether one wants to buy in bulk or employ a contractor to install the roof. Choosing either option is a brilliant idea as long as manufacturers are known to offer substantial discounts for large orders. Selecting a contractor with strong connections can result in even more savings.



About Bruce's Roofing

Bruce's Roofing is a family-owned roofing company in the Pacific Northwest that specializes in high-quality roofing services. Bruce Sprague, the owner, and operator has over 40 years of experience in the roofing industry.