Bruce's Roofing LLC. Specializes in Torch Down Roofing in Kent and Maple Valley, Washington

Enumclaw, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2021 --Torch roofing is one of the most weather-resistant roofing systems available for both residential and commercial usage. They utilize heavy-duty blowtorches to lay weatherproof roofing materials during torch roofing, eliminating water ingress and other typical roofing concerns.



Modified bitumen or rubberized asphalt, often known as torch down roofing, is one of the most prevalent forms of roofing used on flat roofs today. The asphalt is melted onto the flat roof using a torch, resulting in an impermeable roof that keeps rainfall out. Asphalt is usually applied with a torch or an open flame and comes in rolls. The name of the procedure comes from the installation procedure. The roof is covered with sheets, which are then burned in the overlaps. Torch down is available in two different textures: smooth and granulated, and it may be placed as a single or dual-ply system.



Bruce's Roofing LLC. brings years of experience installing and maintaining torch down roofing in Kent and Maple Valley, Washington. Torch down roofing is a good solution for home and business owners who want to weatherproof their properties. It is impenetrable to leaks, UV radiation and is not susceptible to puddling. Torch down roofing is also more energy-efficient, possibly saving hundreds of dollars in annual heating and cooling bills.



Torch down roofing was popular when initially introduced to the roofing industry because it was less expensive than hot tar roofing. The additional expense of liability insurance connected with having an open flame on the roof has overcome this. Only a limited fraction of roofing companies is insured to operate on torch down roofs.



Torch down roofing is often only marginally less expensive to install than PVC roofing. As a result of PVC's improved performance, Bruce's Roofing LLC. recommends it over a torch-down. In other cases, however, Bruce's Roofing understands that a torch-down roof system is a better fit for the home.



About Bruce's Roofing LLC.

Bruce's Roofing LLC. is a local roofing company that caters to homeowners across Enumclaw, Maple Valley, Renton, Auburn, Bonney Lake, and nearby areas.