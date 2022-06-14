Bruce's Roofing Offers Roof Replacement in Bonney Lake and Maple Valley, WA

Enumclaw, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2022 --Bruce's Roofing is a widely renowned roofer in Renton and Kent, Washington. A sturdy roof is needed to keep the homeowner and family members safe. The roof has to bear the brunt of harsh weather conditions, the sun's UV rays, etc. Therefore, it does become damaged with time and may have to be replaced. If a homeowner has a roof that is several decades old, then they must get it inspected by professionals from time to time to identify and fix any damage. The average lifespan of a roof usually ranges between 25 to 50 years.



Even if a roof is not too old, it is always beneficial to do a visual inspection every couple of years, especially after the winters or any major storm, to check for problematic damage. If a roof has asphalt or wooden shingles, then the common exterior damages that one may notice would be missing, curling, or buckling shingles. On the other hand, metal, slate, or concrete tile may have thin or cracked spots due to damage or feature areas that seem dented or worn. Droopy or saggy spots on the roof indicate that the structure is weakened from moisture and has to be replaced at once.



Storms can be fierce, which makes it all the more important to maintain the integrity of a roof.



