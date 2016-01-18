Brunswick, GA Surgeon Introduces Non-Surgical Treatment for Varicose Veins

Brunswick, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2016 --Patients in Brunswick, GA who are struggling with painful or unsightly varicose veins now have a better, non-surgical alternative treatment with the VNUS Closure procedure now offered by Dr. Stephen Kitchen. The VNUS Closure procedure, also known as the Venefit procedure, is a much less invasive alternative to vein stripping and can drastically improve the skin's appearance as well as reduce the health risks that are associated with large varicose veins.



Compared to vein stripping, which is a major surgery that requires general anesthesia and significant recovery time, the VNUS Closure procedure is done on an outpatient basis in about 30 minutes. This newly popular procedure is minimally invasive with only local anesthesia, requires very little downtime, and results in little to no scarring with long lasting relief from symptoms.



The VNUS Closure procedure that Dr. Kitchen now offers conveys radiofrequency energy to a heating element in order to heat and contract the collagen within the vein walls. The procedure uses ultrasound to position the VNUS catheter within the diseased vein through a tiny incision in the skin. Radiofrequency energy pulsed through the catheter heats up the vein wall, which contracts the collagen and essentially seals the vein shut. Once the diseased vein is sealed shut, the blood is now free to flow through the veins thus reducing or completely eliminating the appearance of bulging and enlarged varicose veins.



The VNUS Closure procedure has been heavily studied and showcasing impressive results. Within 24 months, 90 percent of patients who had veins treated with the VNUS Closure procedure remained closed. In addition to being less invasive and painful during recovery, the VNUS Closure procedure does not have to be performed in a surgery center with general anesthesia making it more affordable and ideal for the patient.



Dr. Kitchen is an expert in vascular surgery and offers patients a wide range of services to treat their diseased or enlarged veins. Dr. Kitchen also offers procedures such as laparoscopic surgery, peripheral bypass surgery, sclerotherapy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, and more.



About Dr. Stephen Kitchen

Dr. Kitchen has been treating patients as a surgeon in Brunswick for more than 20 years. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. His special training and interest in surgery also includes endoscopy and advanced laparoscopic surgery. He has received advanced training in these specialties and is a member of several professional medical associations.



