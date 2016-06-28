Brunswick Surgeon Dr. Stephen Kitchen Offers Biopsies to Aid in the Diagnosis of Breast Cancer

Brunswick, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common form of newly diagnosed cancer, and is the second leading cause of cancer death among U.S. women. However, with early detection, women with breast cancer in stages 0 -3 have a 5-year survival rate of 93 percent or higher. Brunswick general surgeon Dr. Stephen Kitchen is helping women diagnose breast cancer by offering breast biopsies at his Georgia surgical center.



Dr. Kitchen offers two different types of breast biopsies depending on the specific need of the patient. This biopsy would generally be performed once the patient and her doctor had determined there was a need for further inspection of a suspicious breast lump that may be cancerous. Depending on the size and location of the lump, Dr. Kitchen can provide either a percutaneous or surgical biopsy.



A percutaneous biopsy is a less-invasive option that utilizes needles or probes to remove sample of the suspicious tissue through the skin. This type of biopsy does not require an incision in the skin that will require stitches or healing time. Typically, the patient only experiences some mild soreness and bruising after the procedure.



A surgical biopsy is performed when a more in-depth examination of the suspicious lump or tumor is needed. With this procedure, an incision is made in the breast to take out all or part of the lump so it can be examined further under a microscope. Stitches will be necessary with this procedure and it will also require recovery time followed by some mild scarring.



Breast biopsies are a crucial part of the diagnosis process, particularly when suspicious lumps are detected in early stages. In some instances, the biopsies may result in findings of benign tissue, while in other cases it can help patients and their doctor determine the proper course of treatment for eliminating breast cancer.



Stephen Kitchen, M.D. has more than 20 years of experience as a general surgeon. He received his medical degree from Cincinnati College of Medicine and went on to complete his surgical training at the University of North Carolina. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.



