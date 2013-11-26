Bryan Turner Kitchens Announces Exclusive Luxury Kitchens Range

Wymondham, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2013 --The kitchen designs are available in bespoke hand-craft and contemporary. Additional service offers are traditional, farmhouse and country design kitchens. The craftsmen use solid wood, like oak which is sturdy and durable.



A custom-built kitchen and quality appliances add value to any home. Bryan Turner can help homeowners increase the value of their rooms with its architectural designs and craftsmanship. The craftsmen hold certification and produce phenomenal results to create a fabulous kitchen. They are reliable and work diligently to ensure customers are 100% satisfied with the final results.



A spokesperson said, “Bryan Turner’s luxury kitchens are top sellers in London, Cambridge and other areas of the country. The craftsmen are architectural designers with years of experience in their trade. The items for the kitchen are of the highest building standards. For eloquence and spectacular designs, Bryan Turner Kitchen Furniture is the best in the market.”



The business-to-consumer provider specialises in bespoke handcraft, traditional, contemporary, and farmhouse kitchens. The company also sells furniture, cabinets and appliances.



About Bryan Turner Kitchen Furniture

Bryan Turner Kitchen Furniture is a one-stop shop for furniture, appliance and custom designs. Services include custom building of kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and study. The rooms are available in various creative designs that are custom-built.



Visit the Bryan Turner Kitchens website to learn about service and product offers or call directly at 01953 601567.