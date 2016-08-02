Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2016 --Bryant Brown Healthcare, a Los Angeles-based strategic marketing, advertising, and public relations agency recently completed another school year of pro bono support for "SVAH," the School of Visual Arts and Humanities.



Bob Brown, a partner in the agency, joined high school classes to talk with students about full-time and freelance career opportunities in advertising and PR. Discussions focused on how the work in an advertising and PR agency combines the curriculum from each of the students' core areas of study: Math, Science, History, English, and Art.



Brown also returned to SVAH for the job interview program, where professionals conduct mock interviews of high school juniors and seniors.



This is the third year in a row that Bryant Brown Healthcare has provided pro bono support for SVAH.



The school's campus is located on the 24-acre Ambassador Hotel complex, the site of Robert F. Kennedy's primary election victory speech and assassination in1968. In addition to Bryant Brown Healthcare, the school's community partners include Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, Otis College of Art and Design, Shakespeare Festival LA, and USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.



"Bryant Brown Healthcare takes great pride in supporting the School of Visual Arts and Humanities," states Bob Brown, agency principal. "We have the utmost respect for the incredibly hardworking faculty, staff, and students."



For more information about the how Bryant Brown Healthcare develops promotional and educational communications for pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, health technology firms, hospitals, and advocacy organizations, visit http://www.bryantbrown.com or call Bob Brown at 310-406-2460, extension 101.



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of "nice people, mean creative," plans and implements strategic-driven promotional and educational campaigns for healthcare brands. For more than 15 years, Bryant Brown has developed communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—"everywhere in healthcare." For more information about all the benefits that branding, advertising, social media, and public relations campaigns created by Bryant Brown Healthcare offer to pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, health technology firms, hospitals, and advocacy organizations, visit Bryant Brown at http://www.bryantbrown.com. Or call Bob Brown at 310-406-2460, extension 101.



About the School of Visual Arts and Humanities

A member of Los Angeles Unified School District, the School of Visual Arts and Humanities is recognized nationwide for instructional, artistic, and academic excellence, providing a rigorous college preparatory education anchored in the arts. The curriculum combines classroom courses, hands-on experience, fieldwork, and internships.



Visit the school online at http://www.rfkcommunityschools.org.