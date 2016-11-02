Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2016 --Medical advertising agency Bryant Brown Healthcare has won the Corporate Vision 2016 Marketing, PR & Communications Award as "Best Healthcare Agency in California."



CV (Corporate Vision) Magazine created the Marketing, PR & Communications Awards to honor agencies "committed to telling their and their clients' stories to the world in the most imaginative and effective ways possible. The awards are designed to shine a light on those who maintain relationships, convey fresh ideas, and encourage businesses to bloom."



Based entirely on merit, the awards spotlight organizations that are making a significant impact in their industry.



"Thank you for this honor," states Sam Bryant, a founding partner of Bryant Brown Healthcare. "We appreciate the recognition from CV Magazine and the opportunity to serve our clients worldwide from our base in California."



The agency provides strategic planning, branding, copywriting, design, programming, production, and media services to pharmaceutical companies, medical technology manufacturers, hospitals, and advocacy organizations.



Also in CV Magazine's Marketing, PR & Communications category, Bryant Brown and its client the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation won honors for the "Best Multimedia Substance Abuse Campaign." Together, agency and client created the award-winning "It Takes Guts to Come Here" campaign that combines digital, print, broadcast, and outdoor promotions.



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of "nice people, mean creative," is an award-winning medical advertising agency. For more than 17 years, Bryant Brown has developed communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—"everywhere in healthcare." Bryant Brown serves clients including health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and advocacy organizations.



For more information, visit http://www.bryantbrown.com or contact Bob Brown at 310-406-2460, extension 101, or bob@bryantbrown.com.