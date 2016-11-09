Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2016 --Medical advertising agency Bryant Brown Healthcare has won the Corporate Vision 2016 Marketing, PR & Communications Award for the "It Takes Guts" campaign created with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.



This "Best Multimedia Substance Abuse Campaign" combines digital, print, and outdoor promotions. Bryant Brown Healthcare partnered with the Foundation to conduct extensive market research into consumer perceptions of substance abuse treatment advertising before developing the campaign. Bryant Brown and the Foundation also collaborated on TV and radio spots, event marketing materials, and more.



CV (Corporate Vision) Magazine created the Marketing, PR & Communications Awards to honor agencies "committed to telling their and their clients' stories to the world in the most imaginative and effective ways possible. The awards are designed to shine a light on those who maintain relationships, convey fresh ideas, and encourage businesses to bloom."



Based entirely on merit, the awards spotlight organizations that are making a significant impact in their industry.



"We gratefully accept this award," states Sam Bryant, a founding partner of Bryant Brown Healthcare. "Thank you to CV Magazine. And thank you and congratulations to our partners at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation."



Also in CV Magazine's Marketing, PR & Communications category, Bryant Brown was named 2016's "Best Healthcare Agency in California."



About The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation helps people reclaim their lives from the disease of addiction. It is the nation's largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider. With 16 sites nationwide, the Foundation offers prevention and recovery solutions across the entire continuum of care. The Foundation encompasses the largest recovery publishing house in the country, a fully-accredited graduate school of addiction studies, an addiction research center, and a unique children's program. It is also the nation's leader in advocacy and policy for treatment and recovery.



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of "nice people, mean creative," is an award-winning medical advertising agency. For more than 17 years, Bryant Brown has developed communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—"everywhere in healthcare." Bryant Brown serves clients including health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and advocacy organizations.



