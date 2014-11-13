Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2014 --Strategic marketing, advertising, and public relations agency Bryant Brown Healthcare has strengthened its interactive media services through a partnership with award-winning interactive design firm Group 22.



Bryant Brown’s newly increased capabilities include app development, creation of multimedia training and sales tools, website programming, search engine optimization, and 3D graphics. The agency’s enhancements include added emphasis on metrics design, tracking and reporting, and ROI analysis for interactive campaigns.



These capabilities complement the services that Bryant Brown has delivered to clients nationwide for more than 15 years, including strategic analysis, tactical planning, copywriting, technical writing, editing and proofreading, digital design, print design, video production, and print production.



In addition to its interactive expertise, Group 22 has more than 18 years of experience in development of packaging, annual reports, collateral, conference exhibit graphics, and POP displays.



Says agency partner Bob Brown, “We are pleased to partner with Group 22 to help Bryant Brown clients develop the most engaging sales and education tools possible.”



Adds Stephen Ludwig, founder of Group 22, “We’re helping Bryant Brown deliver more to their clients. But it’s reciprocal: Bryant Brown is helping Group 22 offer both B2B and consumer clients greater strategic depth and content development capabilities in all media.”



For more information about the expanded interactive services that Bryant Brown Healthcare now offers to pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, health technology firms, hospitals, and advocacy organizations, visit http://www.bryantbrown.com or call Bob Brown at 310-406-2460, extension 101.



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of “nice people, mean creative,” plans and implements strategic-driven promotional and educational campaigns for healthcare brands. For more than 15 years, Bryant Brown has developed communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—“everywhere in healthcare.” For more information about all the benefits that branding, advertising, social media, and public relations campaigns created by Bryant Brown Healthcare offer to pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, health technology firms, hospitals, and advocacy organizations, visit Bryant Brown at http://www.bryantbrown.com. Or call Bob Brown at 310-406-2460, extension 101.



About Group 22

Group 22 has over 18 years of experience as a comprehensive visual communication resource for clients in a wide range of industries: automotive, food, toys, service, healthcare, utilities, and many more. Group 22 is considered an integrated branding firm, with the focus on developing a brand personality for clients and executing it as a consistent message through the use of identity, website, email, print collateral, and all of their marketing efforts. For more information about the award-winning, brand-building work of Group 22, visit http://www.group22.com/ Or call Stephen Ludwig at 310-322-2210.