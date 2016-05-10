Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Since its founding in 2000, Bryant Brown Healthcare has won numerous advertising awards for copywriting from numerous medical marketing associations.



Now, the most recent award comes from Hollywood.



Bryant Brown partner and the agency's Managing Creative Director of Copy, Kieran Angelini, is also a playwright and screenwriter. His original screenplay Speak English has won the prestigious 18th Annual Fade In Award for best comedy.



Currently, the team at Fade In magazine, the "first word in film" for more than 20 years, is helping to promote Angelini's script to the Hollywood film community.



Speak English is a "rom-com" about a commitment-phobic cardsharp blackmailed into marrying a Sicilian mobster's French mistress to keep her from being deported, only to put his life in even greater danger when he falls in love with the mobster's Mexican wife.



Previously, Speak English was a finalist in the Hollywood Screenplay Competition, and a quarter-finalist in both the Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, sponsored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (the "Oscars") and the Scriptapalooza Screenplay Competition.



"Our clients can say that their copy is written by an award-winning Hollywood screenwriter," says Sam Bryant, partner and Managing Creative Director of Design and Digital Services at Bryant Brown. "But the real advantage they get is what every great ad campaign needs: a master storyteller."



For more information about the benefits that Bryant Brown Healthcare offers to health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and patient and professional advocacy organizations, visit http://www.bryantbrown.com or contact Bob Brown at (310) 406-2460, extension 101, or bob@bryantbrown.com.



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of "nice people, mean creative," is an award-winning medical advertising agency. For more than 17 years, Bryant Brown has developed communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—"everywhere in healthcare." Bryant Brown serves clients including health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and advocacy organizations. For more information, visit http://www.bryantbrown.com or contact Bob Brown at (310) 406-2460, extension 101, or bob@bryantbrown.com.