Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --Since its founding in 1999, Bryant Brown Healthcare has won numerous healthcare marketing awards for copywriting from numerous medical marketing associations.



Now, the most recent award comes from Hollywood.



Bryant Brown partner and the agency's Managing Creative Director of Copy, Kieran Angelini, is also a playwright and screenwriter. His original screenplay Speak English has won the prestigious 2017 Screenplay Festival for best comedy.



Currently, the Screenplay Festival is helping to promote Angelini's script to the Hollywood film community.



Speak English is a "rom-com" about a commitment-phobic cardsharp blackmailed into marrying a South American mobster's French mistress to keep her from being deported. He puts his life in even greater danger by falling in love with the gangster's hot-blooded Mexican wife.



Previously, Speak English won first prize in the comedy category in the 18th Annual Fade In Awards sponsored by Fade In Magazine, and was a quarterfinalist in both the Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, sponsored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (the "Oscars"), and the Scriptapalooza Screenplay Competition.



"We're so proud of Kieran's talent for writing plays and screenplays," says Sam Bryant, partner and Managing Creative Director of Design and Digital Services at Bryant Brown.



For more information about the benefits that Bryant Brown Healthcare offers to health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and patient and professional advocacy organizations, visit the Bryant Brown website or contact Bob Brown at 310-406-2460, extension 101, or bob@bryantbrown.com.



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of "nice people, mean creative," is an award-winning healthcare marketing agency. For more than 17 years, Bryant Brown has developed medical marketing communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—"everywhere in healthcare." Bryant Brown serves clients including health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and advocacy organizations.



For more information, visit Bryant Brown Healthcare or contact Bob Brown at 310-406-2460, extension 101, or bob@bryantbrown.com.