London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2017 --Brytlyt, the fastest GPU-powered database platform available today according to independent benchmarking announced that Matthew Piatt has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer for North America. Matthew will lead efforts to expand Brytlyt's position across North America as the fastest and most advanced GPU database on the market.



Matthew brings to Brytlyt more than 25 years of software sales experience within retail, aerospace, telecommunications, and education. Prior to Brytlyt, Matthew was Big Data and information management solution specialist at IBM, and also a client partner for Big Data and analytics for aerospace and defense at SAP. Matthew holds a degree from University of the Pacific Conservatory of Music in Stockton, CA.



"I am thrilled to join Brytlyt at a time when companies have realized there is an immediate need to get greater value from their data assets and Brytlyt's ability to query billion row datasets in milliseconds is key to achieving that.", said Matthew Piatt, Chief Revenue Officer, North America. "Brytlyt is the fastest GPU database in the world. It's also a fork of PostgreSQL which means it can integrate seamlessly with our clients existing systems while taking advantage of the deep functionality, ease of use and data security that PostgreSQL offers."



"We are very excited to have Matthew join our team as we focus on growth in North America in the coming year. Matthew's track record of success puts Brytlyt in a great position to achieve this," said Richard Heyns, CEO of Brytlyt.



Brytlyt's GPU accelerated database, with its patent-pending IP, features:



- Astonishing Performance: Brytlyt's GPU database and analytics platform are transforming the way businesses use data. Multi-billion row datasets can now be queried in milliseconds.



- Easy integration with existing systems: There's no need for businesses to lose their current investments in code, analytics, and visualization. Instead, they can accelerate them with Brytlyt with little to no effort.



- Smooth scalability: Businesses can add and remove GPU resources at will, scaling their processing capability to suit their needs, ensuring they can massively reduce their data processing costs.



- Functionality-rich & easy to use: Brytlyt is a fork of PostgreSQL, and its deep functionality is complemented by outstanding ease of use.



- Additionally, Brytlyt now offers its own visualization tool, SpotLyt that sits on top of the database, providing real-time interactive analytics for billion row datasets. Brytlyt is an out-the-box solution for any company looking to get immediate performance gains from their data.



