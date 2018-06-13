Brytlyt Launches BrytlytDB 2.0 with Enhanced Functionality and More Features

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2018 --Brytlyt, provider of the fastest GPU database technology in the market according to independent benchmarking, announced today the latest version of BrytlytDB 2.0. A whole new suite of features and functionality is now available for immediate use on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using EC2 P2 instances for both demo and licensing purposes at https://amzn.to/2jETIJB.



BrytlytDB 2.0 features improved performance, enhanced usability, more datatypes and functionality and improved reliability. Some of the new features include:



- stddev() and pow() function

- smallint, bigint and extend date to include timestamp

- Optimised grouping, Joins and aggregations using indexing

- Multipredicates for JOINs

- Improved Data Loading



Along with the latest version of BrytlytDB, the AMI on Amazon Web Services is now updated to be easier than ever to set up and configure. The new AMI also contains SpotLyt, Brytlyt's Data Science Workbench for interactive analytics, which is now pre-installed and ready to go out-the-box. Working examples with easy data setup are also included.



"We are really excited about the release of BrytlytDB 2.0 and the updated AMI on AWS," said Richard Heyns CEO of Brytlyt. "Using feedback from our customers, our engineering team has worked incredibly hard to make Brytlyt one of the easiest GPU database to install and use today. Because Brytlyt runs on PostgreSQL, it is easy to integrate with existing systems and it is easy to scale too. One of our objectives in developing Brytlyt has been Ease of Use and with the new AMI, users will be able to see how easy it is to add GPU acceleration to their technology stack."



About Brytlyt

Brytlyt's GPU database acceleration technology, with its patent-pending IP, features:



- Astonishing Performance: Brytlyt's GPU database acceleration technology is transforming the way businesses use data. With Brytlyt, companies can query multi-billion row datasets in milliseconds.



- Easy integration with existing systems: There's no need for businesses to give up their current investments in code, analytics, and visualization. Instead, they can accelerate them with Brytlyt with little to no effort.



- Smooth scalability: Businesses can add and remove GPU resources at will, scaling their processing capability to suit their needs, ensuring they can massively reduce data processing costs.



- Functionality-rich & easy to use: Brytlyt's GPU technology is complemented by outstanding ease of use.



Brytlyt now offers SpotLyt 2.0, a Data Science Workbench that sits on top of the BrytlytDB database, providing real-time interactive analytics for billion row datasets. Brytlyt is an out-the-box solution for any company looking to get immediate performance gains from their data.



For more information, visit http://www.brytlyt.com/.



