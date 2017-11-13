London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2017 --After independent benchmarking by the leading expert in GPU Databases, Mark Litwintschik, Brytlyt's GPU Database demonstrated astonishing performance to knock the previous holder from number one spot and take the title of the world's fastest GPU Database available on the market today.



Mark Litwintschik, who regularly runs a 1.1 billion row benchmark on GPU databases found that Brytlyt was more than twice as fast as the vendor in second place. Full details of the benchmark can be found on his website at http://tech.marksblogg.com/benchmarks.html



Mark Litwintschik said, "BrytlytDB is now the fastest database I've benchmarked. It is built on top of PostgreSQL and supports all its features. It's incredible to think that the fastest OLAP setup I've come across is effectively PostgreSQL running on a few GPUs."



"Getting a GPU database to perform at its theoretical potential is not trivial and I am delighted with the way our engineering team has used our patent pending intellectual property to deliver groundbreaking technology" said Richard Heyns, CEO of Brytlyt. "Brytlyt is a fork of PostgreSQL, making it not only the fastest database in the world but also the most advanced and feature-rich."



Brytlyt's GPU accelerated database, with its patent-pending IP, features:



-Astonishing Performance: Brytlyt's GPU database and analytics platform are transforming the way businesses use data. Multi-billion row datasets can now be queried in milliseconds.



-Easy integration with existing systems: There's no need for businesses to lose their current investments in code, analytics, and visualization. Instead, they can accelerate them with Brytlyt with little to no effort.



-Smooth scalability: Businesses can add and remove GPU resources at will, scaling their processing capability to suit their needs, ensuring they can massively reduce their data processing costs.



-Functionality-rich & easy to use: Brytlyt is built on PostgreSQL, and its deep functionality is complemented by outstanding ease of use.



SpotLyt is Brytlyt's visualization tool and sits on top of the database, providing real-time interactive analytics for billion row datasets. Brytlyt is an out-the-box solution for any company looking to get immediate performance gains from their data.



