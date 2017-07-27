BSC Entreprise Launches the Future of Mobile Phone Gaming: Stick & Play Joystick

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --BSC Entreprise is proud to announce the solution to low-scoring tablet-based games. The Stick & Play Mini joystick is an adhesive joystick that attaches to any smartphone or tablet device to provide increased precision with touchscreen based games.



Researchers at Aalto University in Finland discovered that touchscreens are deficient when it comes to reflex-intensive games that require precise timing. This device by BSC Enterprise offers the gamer a more accurate navigation for the character control without wires, Bluetooth or batteries required. It uses an adhesion film which is washable, reusable and does not leave a mark on your screen. So there is no need to worry if there will be any glue residue or scratches that would be left behind on your device.



Users of this device have seen improvements in their performance. On average, their scores or levels go up by a whopping 30%.



The Stick & Play Mini joystick is compatible with any device which has a touchscreen feature such as smartphones and iPads. It works by simply starting the game and placing the joystick where the game pad is. (No tools required) The transparent housing of the Stick & Play joystick helps you see through it with the least amount of distraction. When you are done killing zombies or attacking monsters in Mobile Legends, the joystick can also be easily removed from the screen.



You can purchase your own Stick & Play mini joystick on https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073NSB17S



We are so certain you'll be content with your buy that we offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to ensure satisfaction of our Stick & Play Mini joystick. If for any reason you are not happy with our product and wish to discontinue using it, we will immediately issue a refund.



Watch product video here: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2rG-WXTN89MY1JhZGVrVTJxZG8



Contact us for affiliate proposal: nicholas.lachelier@bscentreprise.com