Btu Software Brings Three-in-One Freight Rate Outlook

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2017 --Wondering what they are?



Three-in-one implies three significant nodes:



1. Freight Rate Prediction and Analysis

2. Sales Approximation

3. Measures, and Generates



1. Freight Rate Prediction and Analysis: It incorporates Microsoft Azure machine learning to form a three-pronged freight rate outlook method. The machine learning analyzes more data points and delivers a focused forecast, with a built-in Confidence Meter that can reach your entire carrier base for capacity within seconds.



2. Sales Approximation: Rate Forecasting works into the Sales CRM Module to allow for machine learning to constantly send data back and forth to each other. This helps the entire engine become smarter. It keeps track of daily quote requests coming in and going out to customers. Then, it AUTOMATICALLY records the wins and losses to better understand customer pricing.



3. Measures, and Generates: The Sales module works into Employee Measures. It assesses employees' contributions to your company by measuring: price, quote output, margins, win/loss ratio, and customer retention. When the assessment is complete you can determine an employee's success and performance.



It's a portal that provides the flexibility to utilize three significant steps under one virtual roof.



Bonus Feature- BTU's Three-In-One Rate system provides retention awareness by sending freight alerts to notify employee/supervisor when any consistent freight orders fall below 50%.



About BTU Software Company

BTU Software Company is a supply chain software development company that specializes in providing 3pl transportation providers prediction method software.



For more information on BTU Software Company, please call 800-273-5794 or visit https://btusoftware.com/