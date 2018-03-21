Bubbly Blaster Makes Spraying Champagne Even More Fun

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2018 --The Bubbly Blaster is an exciting new product that aims to make spraying champagne easier, more efficient and more fun than ever before. The device attaches to a bottle of champagne, allowing the user to control a thin stream of champagne using a trigger mechanism.



The Bubbly Blaster is made from lightweight aluminum, ensuring that it is easy to hold and doesn't add too much weight to a full bottle. When not in use, it also serves as a bottle stopper, preserving the bubbles in the champagne inside. This allows users to save leftover champagne in the refrigerator to drink another time. As with any bottle of wine, open champagne should be finished within a few days, even when using a stopper.



The patented design incorporates safety precautions to allow users to remove the device safely, even when a bottle isn't empty. Finally, users can add on a GoPro mount accessory so they can record all of their fun champagne exploits and share them with friends or on social media.



The team behind the Bubbly Blaster have already designed and tested prototypes. They are now ready to move on to the production phase. In an effort to raise the funding needed to start production, they are launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $49,700.



If the campaign exceeds its goal, the creators have several other products in the works. Most notably are a Beer Blaster and an attachment for non-bubbly beverages. These products are already in development and will likely be brought to market soon if the campaign goes well.



Backers of the campaign are eligible for a series of rewards. The earliest backers will receive a Bubbly Blaster for just $75. This represents a $45 discount off the expected retail price of $120. Those who miss the early bird pricing can get one for $85. For larger contributions, backers can get packages of multiple Bubbly Blasters. The creators aim to begin shipping rewards out to customers in June 2018.