Bubirdstraws Has Passed ISO 9000 Quality Management Standard

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2018 --Bubird Straw Co., Ltd has proudly released its new silicone straw for kids that ensure the security, advocating its enterprise philosophy of eco-friendliness. The products have already been certificated by EU LFGB, FDA, BPA free test. Moreover, they are specially designed for kids and toddlers on account of their no teeth chipping silicone construction. According to the surveys, Americans throw away 35 billion plastic water bottles every year and roughly 500 million plastic straws are used every day. People have been looking for alternatives to single-use plastic straws not only because of their environmental concern, but also because the health issue caused by plastic straws. Based on the severe environmental challenge and the needs for health care, Bubird has attached great importance to environmental protection and strived to offer a great solution for the straw users. Undertaking this social responsibility, Bubird has offered sustainable straws customized service to the clients, which is beneficial both for people and the environment.



As one of the most reliable reusable straw suppliers in China, Bubird Straw makes full use of non-toxic, food-grade silicone (xSiO2·yH2O) in its products. For the kids, silicone straw is on the one hand soft and flexible enough to protect the toddler from chipped teeth, eye pokes and throat gouges when drinking. On the other hand, Silicone is soft enough to bite down on, yet rigid enough to resist tears. Besides the stopper of Bubird reusable silicone straws keeps the lid from falling off and keeps kids from being able to yank the straw out of the cup. No worry for the potential safety hazard. For straw biters, and people who own sensory issues or special needs, silicone is also the go-to straw. So Bubird reusable straw would be a perfect choice for both kids and adults. Due to its good features, Bubird silicone straws can be used in various beverage such as water, juice, tea, smoothies, milkshakes, and any other thicker ones. The high-quality silicone is resistant to heat conduction, thereby won't become overly hot when drinking hot beverages or freezing cold drinking smoothies. Bubird straws are also suitable for any kind of tumblers and easy to clean. Simply use the brush included in the kit and soap or put them in a dishwasher. Reuse each Bubird silicone straw for over a year, or even longer if taken good care of!



About Bubird

With the enterprise philosophy of "Devoting to Environment", Bubird Straw has always given priority to customers' healthy and green life and committed to raising the standards in the reusable straw's development. The material adopts high-quality, non-plastic silicone that passing FDA EU LFGB, FDA, and ISO 9001 certificate (pending status). Bubird can not only offer the innovative and green solution but also adapt its products to the requests of its users. This strong passion for exceeding its customers' expectations has gained the company a high popularity in the US and the UK.