Buckingham Pavilion Celebrates 44 Years of Commitment to Excellence

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2018 --Since its inception as The Stern's Convalescent Home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Buckingham Pavilion has been committed, not only to providing top-of-line nursing care but doing so with a focus on dignity and a homelike atmosphere.



After World War II the Stern's Prague restaurant served as a community gathering place in war torn Eastern Europe. Thousands of eastern European refugees found comfort in the communal hub that was the Stern's restaurant.



This compassion and sense of commitment to community followed Margaret and Maurice Stern, Buckingham Pavilion's founders, across the Atlantic. It was upon their arrival in Chicago, that the Stern's realized the need for a home that would provide dignified and compassionate care to the elderly community.



As Buckingham Pavilion enters its 44th year, it continues to operate in the same spirit which guided its founders, Margaret and Maurice Stern, when Buckingham Pavilion was first established. Their mission continues to carry on the Stern's original dream of providing dignified and compassionate nursing care to those in the elderly community, while fostering a warm family and homelike atmosphere.



If you, or a loved one, in the Chicago area are seeking a place where your needs can be met with dignity, contact Buckingham Pavilion at 773-973-5333.



About Buckingham Pavilion

Opening its doors in 1974, Buckingham Pavilion is a state-of-the-art elder care facility that is conveniently located on the Northside of Chicago. Recognized as a leader in memory care, Buckingham Pavilion is much more than your average nursing home. Its caring professionals aim to enhance the quality of life of its residents throughout their stay.



