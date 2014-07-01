Bud and Jan's Together Crafts Debuts New Products and Website

Bangor, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Bud and Jan’s Together Crafts, the husband and wife joint venture that offers distinctive, hand-crafted cards and jewelry announced that it is expanding its product lineup and revamping its website to meet the needs of an increasingly mobile customer base. The new products introduced in June include an Amazing Grace card with a cross behind a pull-string, an ivory-colored, sponged flower blank card, and an assortment of new jewelry items featuring authentic Atlantic Ocean glass.



“Bud and I wanted to bring back an old tradition of writing cards and notes to family and friends,” said Jan Butterfield, co-founder of Together Crafts. “Sending a personal note with a distinctive card can help us renew and build new relationships. This was the genesis of our handmade greeting cards for all occasions, in various styles and coordinating colors. We’ve added a line of unique hand crafted jewelry to appeal to a wide variety of people of all ages. Our approach has always been ‘From our hands to yours and from our house to yours.’”



Inspiration for Together Crafts’ scenes and jewelry pieces come from the natural beauty of the State of Maine. “It is our sincere desire to provide something of beauty with our personal touch, no matter where they live,” said Bud Butterfield, co-founder. Together Crafts offers a broad array of hand-crafted cards, as well as earrings, bracelets, and necklaces made from natural washed sea glass and pottery obtained on Maine’s rocky coast. The site also has beaded pieces for customers who prefer that style of jewelry. The company is committed to service and value, backed by a return guarantee.



The TogetherCrafts.com website is re-launching this month as well in a new, responsive format. As a responsive site, TogetherCrafts.com will enable customers to browse and order products from virtually any mobile device, including phones and tablets. The company invested in the upgraded site in recognition of the fact that many customers, such as those visiting Maine in the summer, are shopping on mobile devices.



About Together Crafts

Together Crafts is a joint venture between Husband and Wife, Bud and Jan. The inception of the business is based on Jan's long standing hobby (approx 10 years) creating hand crafted distinctive greeting cards for family and friends. (Stampin Up card stock is used primarily with other card stock products as well). The second half of the business is a desire of Bud's to create hand crafted Sea Glass (as well as other styles) of Jewelry. Their goal is to produce quality distinctive products at reasonable prices that are appealing to a broad range of customers.



For more information visit http://www.togethercrafts.com.



