Budding Atlanta Starlet, Zjada Mone't, Encourages Youths with the Debut of the Zjada Mone't Show

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2014 --Once a victim and misunderstood, like so many adolescents in America, Zjada Mone't was bullied, taunted, and tortured. A trend in her life that occurred all around her, enough was enough. Zjada decided to take steps to make a difference. Thus the Zjada Mone't Show came to be.



The Zjada Mone't show campaigns for the emotional advancement of youths. It is aimed to help them overcome obstacles by motivating them to achieve their dreams. With each episode, Zjada shows her viewers how to be the entrepreneurs they were born to be. Zjada Mone't provides an antidote to millions of unheard cries lamented by youths. She is their voice delivering solutions as she helps them find their way out of the most precarious personal situations. First hand experience helps Zjada deliver uplifting messages, developing her viewers inner strength with understanding.



The Zjada Mone't Show is produced by the creator of Waiting2Xhale Radio. Founded by Shelley Percell, Waiting2Xhale Radio was established by a woman's group that offers information on jobs, families, and social networking, while introducing new music, different topics that focus on the everyday women. Real topics, fundamental, and professional advice.



For more on being apart of the Zjada Monet Show follow her on the social media links listed. Sponsorship, advertising, booking and other inquiries please email Shelley Percell of Waiting2Xhale Radio via swaggerville.ent@gmail.com.



