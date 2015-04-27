Budget Friendly Kitchen Fitting Provided by Brownsgunner in Dunmow

Essex, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Brownsgunner is a kitchen fitter company that offers installations in Dunmow at an affordable rate. The company aims to deliver the homeowners dream kitchen while staying within the financial limit. Together with the homeowners, they handle the design, supply and installation of quality kitchen. Clients are involved with the decision making from the start and Brownsgunner team takes over once the client has given the design approval. The company also prides themselves for being a one stop shop, providing the customers with more options direct from the manufacturers.



Brownsgunner was able to provide budget friendly services because of various factors such as having no TV ads, no sales staff because they have no physical shop and the overhead cost of the company is very minimal. The company provides various services which include painting, tiling, plastering, plumbing, carpentry, wallpaper, bespoke furniture, landscaping, renovations and property management. Mark Brown studied Architecture and was awarded a Certificate for Business Management. He was also accorded the qualification to become a Project Manager which makes sure the client's project is on schedule. All works provided by Brownsgunner is fully insured and guaranteed. Value for money is one of the company's aims and therefore achieved by working around the client's financial aspect.



It is estimated that kitchen fitting would add a minimum of 5% to a property's value and the project should be done by professionals with the right skills. Because of the company's good relationship with a kitchen manufacturer, they were able to get discounts from supplies therefore charging less to clients. Free quotation may be requested from Mark at 07980 601997. Interested individuals may visit their website at http://www.brownsgunnerkitchens.co.uk/kitchensdunmow.php. Previous projects may also be viewed at the website together with the clients' ratings and testimonies. Additional contact information regarding the company may be accessed through their website along with a map to the business location.



About Brownsgunner

Brownsgunner is a company based in Essex that specializes in kitchen installations. Established in the year 1992 by Mark Brown, the company now services various areas such as Little Dunmow, Great Dunmow, Felsted, Barnston, Stebbing, Bishops Stortford, Ford End, Halstead, Chelmsford and Colchester. For further information, you may contact Mark Brown at 07980 601997. He may also be reached through e-mail at brownsgunner@btconnect.com. The business is located at Braintree, Essex, CM6 3GR.