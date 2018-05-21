The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2018 --Since 1992, when Budget Home Services made its first call, the company has been providing plumbing services to The Woodlands and Houston metropolitan residents with a wide array of plumbing and home maintenance services. Over the years it has expanded its core services to include all types of plumbing and piping services and projects, such as simple faucet repairs and unclogging drains to large projects such as home and commercial repiping, sewer replacement, water heater installation. Recently, it expanded services again to include air conditioning and HVAC system home installation, maintenance, and repair.



Budget Home Services is a family-owned and operated business and its managers have more than 75 years of combined experience in providing top-level service to homeowners in The Woodlands and the Houston area. The company's reputation has expanded thanks to this commitment, and it is proud to report that it continues to get the highest marks from the Better Business Bureau as well as from its customers.



In addition to its excellent customer service, Houstonians are proud to recommend Budget Home Services to others, and three out of four of its customers have used the services before or were recommended by another customer.



In an industry that is known for overcharging customers or adding fees for minor things, Budget Home Services also remains fully committed to providing customers with transparent services. Budget Home Services stands out for its continued pledge to provide free quotes and never charge its customers for estimates or site visits. The company website now includes a list of recent estimates for a variety of its jobs, so that customers are prepared to understand costs for the company's repiping, sewer, and repair jobs. Furthermore, the company continues to provide free estimates over the phone



Customers can also access financing services through the Budget Home Services website, and the company has teamed up with GreenSky, a federally insured financial institution, to help you pay for plumbing and other repairs when you least expect them.



Committed to Top Service



The company's guiding philosophy is "Take good care of customers… and they will take good care of you." And customers agree. They continuously report their satisfaction about company technicians on online platforms like Yelp, where the company was named one of the 10 Best Home Services in Houston, TX. The company's skilled technicians are all fully licensed and insured, and they have years of experience providing Houston-area homeowners and landlords with top-quality service.



One recent review from a satisfied customer sums up the Budget Home Services level of skill and commitment to our customer's time and budgets: "Water backed up into our kitchen sink every time we turned on the faucet. Kelly came over. He listened to the symptoms I described and tested the works for himself. He tinkered with the drainage without any tools. He was patient and took the time to explain his reasoning as to the cause of the problem and its remedy. He had the water draining normally in short order. Since he didn't have to use any of the tools from his truck to unclog the pipes, he didn't charge us anything. How about THAT for service?"



Whenever you are in need of a plumber in The Woodlands, whether it's a plumbing contractor for a new building or a repair person to check on a leaky faucet, customers in The Woodlands / Houston and the surrounding cities can always rely on the technicians at Budget Home Services.