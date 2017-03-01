Landsdale, Western Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2017 --After securing the marketing rights for this exciting printing services product in Australia, Budget Print Plus is motivated to promote the benefits of this technology in 2017.



In the current challenging retail space, its is important to attract passersby triggering that impulse purchase; this cost effective flexible poster will grab your audience by printing your message on a thin, durable and lightweight, flexible EL vinyl panel that not only lights up your posters but also provides eye-catching animation effects dramatically. (Can be operated on a battery pack)



What are some of the applications where Animated EL is most effective?



Attention-grabbing, colourful, animated point-of-sale materials: Backlit Signs, Illuminated and Animated Posters, X Banner, Trade show booths, Window displays, Clothing, Caps, Badges and buttons and safety items. An EL signage or poster can serve all purposes, however, a lot better than a traditional lightbox.



What is Electroluminescent Posters, and how does it work?



EL, or electroluminescent posters/signage, is essentially a flashlight bulb sandwich consisting of layers of conductive and non-conductive plastic and a layer of phosphor. The phosphor is laminated between two conductive layers and, as a voltage is applied between the two conductive layers or electrodes, the phosphor emits light energy. When a high-quality, high-resolution image is printed over the light, it behaves like a backlit.



Electroluminescent panel based Aluminium frames are the best choice for advertising and graphic poster displays. The unique modern frame design bonded with state-of-the-art EL technology allow the bright backlit panel to present an authentic and crisp colour image that features powerful eye catching effects.



Unique Features



- Flexible – Can be bent to contour to curved surface (5mm radius)

- Very Rugged – Same as handling a piece of vinyl

- Light Weight – Less than a 3.18mm thickness

- Viewing Angle – Almost 180 0

- Can be easily seen in high artificial light, dim light or even foggy conditions

- Efficient - Low Power Consumption – Typically 5 - 10 watts

- Can be easily embedded in or attached to safety wear

- Dual mode - Can be seen when the sign is off or when backlit

- Installation - No light box or cumbersome infrastructure involved.

- Installs with Velcro tabs, pre-drilled holes an acrylic mounting frame kit Hangs in seconds

- Shipping & Handling – Minimal damage in transit

- Light source is a Cold light and power is not lost from heat generation

- Indoor/Outdoor – Non-glare for easy viewing

- Vibration and impact resistant - more reliable and less fragile than glass-based lighting products