Buffalo Expat, Graig Presti Reaches Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for 3rd Year in a Row

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --LocalSearchForDentists.com, a dental marketing agency for dental practices lead by Buffalo-native, Graig Presti has been named one of the fastest growing businesses in America by Inc. Magazine for the 3rd year in a row. The list represents the most comprehensive look at America's independent entrepreneurs, the most important segment of today's economy. Companies such as Microsoft, Zappos, Intuit, Jamba Juice, Zipcar, Clif Bar, Vizio, Oracle, and many other well-known names gained crucial early exposure as members of the Inc. 500|5000.



Beginning in 2010, LocalSearchForDentists.com has been cultivating and curating a proprietary system of marketing deliverables catering to the dental industry. The company was honored this year with an Inc. 500/5000 ranking of #2,427, with their 2015 ranking at #831 and 2014 ranking at #357. Though LocalSearchForDentists.com is now based in Austin, TX, Presti has deep roots in the New York area. Graduating from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Buffalo, NY in 1997, Presti went on to earn his Bachelor's in Business Administration at State University of New York at Fredonia in 2001, and in 2002, received his MBA from Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. His journey highlights how a hard working Western New Yorker with ingenuity can find a foothold in a technology juggernaut like Austin, Texas.



"Not to ostracize other parts of the country, but I've always felt there's a certain tenacity to the people of Buffalo and Western New York that drives many from the area to build their own businesses and lead the country in diverse entrepreneurship, through innovation and determination," Presti observes. "Several peers that graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute have gone on to grow businesses to astonishing heights. I'm extremely grateful to be able to count my business among the leaders of the industry in growth, especially as my business is spreading that progress to other businesses."



Utilizing diverse, effective, ethical White Hat strategies for getting dental practices recognized within their communities brought meteoric success for Graig Presti and LocalSearchForDentists.com, but he hasn't stopped there. Says Presti, "It became clear once we found success in the dental industry that this was a system that would work across a multitude of industries – from roofing to lawyers, auto repair to doctors of all specialties. I brought a parallel company into our fold, FindMyCompany.com and started branching out to other businesses that can benefit from our system."



Through FindMyCompany.com, Presti recently worked with Launch NY, a venture development organization whose mission is to identify, support and invest in high-growth, high-impact companies and entrepreneurs in 27 counties of Upstate New York. Encouraging New Yorkers to drive the economy from their own communities, Launch NY and FindMyCompany.com raised awareness for the unique "Entrepreneurial Ecosystem" that can only be found in Upstate New York. Supporting the creators behind new products, services and businesses returns jobs and opportunities to Upstate New York in a myriad of fields, from clean energy and nanotechnology to consumer goods and medical devices.



"I absolutely believe people are a product of their community, and I was raised to think constructively about giving back to my community. Our proprietary marketing helps businesses reach back to their communities, so really, through my businesses these values have gone global. What started in Buffalo spread everywhere," continues Presti. "We hope to see ourselves on the Inc. 500/5000 list again next year because online marketing is here to stay."



