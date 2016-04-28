BuffBoxx Is a Fitness Focused Monthly Subscription Box Delivering Charity, Health, and Technology

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --BuffBoxx, the all new monthly subscription box service focused on delivering products based around a fitness-centered and lifestyle, is now live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



BuffBoxx is a monthly subscription box that combines fitness, technology, and charity to deliver products and goods that encourage a healthy lifestyle.



"The idea of BuffBoxx came to me after receiving my first month of BarkBox for my son, Lebron. Barkbox is a subscription model for your canine companion," says founder and CEO Robert Kushner IV, "As I was looking at his box custom tailored to all the things he likes, I wondered, why is there not something like this for my lifestyle? After looking around, I found one or 2 options but nothing that had brand name products that I would actually buy for myself."



Each month BuffBoxx curates boxes full of Reebok apparel and other premium fitness products. During the sign-up process customers select a charity partner to receive that specific portion of proceeds. BuffBox is the only fitness box that delivers brand name apparel via their partner Reebok INTL. The company has access to the best health and fitness products and pride themselves in their customer service.



"BuffBoxx was created to provide many benefits to many people," says founder and CEO Robert Kushner IV, "In addition to becoming a global health & fitness leader, BuffBoxx offers huge benefits to it's suppliers, charity partners, and even other aspiring businesses."



Once successfully funded, BuffBoxx will use the funds raised to increase marketing efforts, invest in greater inventory to keep costs low, warehousing, and CTO costs to develop greater backend technology as well as an app.



BuffBoxx is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/buffboxx-delivering-charity-health-technology/x/12955647#/



About BuffBoxx, LLC

Founded and launched in 2015, BuffBoxx has exploded onto the subscription box scene. With top-tier customer service and super-premium products, BuffBoxx has quickly garnered much attention. BuffBoxx is not just a health & fitness company. We take great pride in raising funds for our multiple charity partners. BuffBoxx 's development of a new, fully customizable subscription software will make running a box company a snap for new, old, and growing businesses.



For more information on BuffBoxx please visit http://www.buffboxx.com/