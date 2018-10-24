Bugman Battle Is the World's First Party Game with Edible Bugs, Funded in 24 Hours on Kickstarter

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2018 --Over 2 billion people tried edible bugs, citing them as delicacies. However, this trend isn't as popular in the western countries as it is in the rest of the world. Bugman Battle is a new party game that aims to give players a unique experience while also showing them a fun time.



The basic game set comes in a box in the shape of a beetle. It includes the game board, three player tokens shaped like bugs, a deck of 30 play cards and three packages of edible bugs. Players can order more bug packages for future games, or they can devise their own punishments for losing players when they run out of bugs.



To play the game, players divide themselves into three teams. On a team's turn, they draw a card from the deck, which outlines the task they must complete. The team competes against the opposing team of their choice in games involving the bugs and a bit of skill. The losing team has to eat one of their five allotted bugs. When only one team has bugs remaining, the game is over, and that team wins.



The game set includes one package each of silkworm pupa, bamboo worms and grasshoppers. The bugs are fried and seasoned with complementary spices. The silkworm pupa comes in a chili hot pot flavor, bamboo worms with seaweed and grasshoppers in BBQ cumin. It is important to note, though, that those who suffer from shellfish or crustacean allergies should not consume the bugs contained in the game.



To help bring Bugman Battle to players all over the world, its creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $5,000. It is funded in 24 hours. The campaign started from 23 October 2018 and will run for 30 days. The funds raised will go towards finalizing the artwork for the cards in the game, as well as the initial production run.



Campaign backers can get their own copy of Bugman Battle for contributions of $25 or more. At higher contribution levels, they can get additional copies of the game, as well as additional packages of bug snacks to allow them to play the game multiple times. A retailer package of 10 game sets is available for $190. The creators aim to move into mass production in December 2018, and they expect to deliver rewards to backers in January 2019.