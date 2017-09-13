Buhrt Builders Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Syracuse, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --Buhrt Builders Inc., a custom homebuilder and remodeling contractor with 70 years in business, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with BizIQ, an online marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that works with small business clients across numerous industries in the United States and Canada.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Buhrt Builders Inc. hopes to leverage its strong reputation for completing high quality construction projects in an effort to expand its customer base with the help of a new website and a strategic marketing campaign. BizIQ brings considerable experience with construction industry clients to its work with the general contractor in Syracuse, IN.



In the early stages of the partnership between BizIQ and Buhrt Builders Inc., the marketing agency will be focused on building a new company website for the general contractor in Syracuse, IN. The new site will present a comprehensive look at the builders' construction and remodeling services, as well as provide a convenient and straightforward means for prospective clients to get in touch. Additionally, BizIQ will develop twice-monthly blog content for the contractors that will cover various aspects of the industry that relate to Buhrt Builders Inc.'s services.



All content on the new website being developed by BizIQ will be geared toward providing informative, engaging, timely and relevant material to current and potential clients of Buhrt Builders Inc., and will be written by trained copywriters. BizIQ also makes substantial use of search engine optimization (SEO), which aids in bolstering the rankings of businesses like Buhrt Builders Inc. in local Google search results.



"As a family business, we've been very lucky to have developed a strong word of mouth reputation over the years, and for our name to be synonymous with high quality and personalized workmanship," said Jennifer Buhrt, owner of Buhrt Builders Inc. "Given our local reputation and our overall expertise, we determined we weren't doing enough to benefit from the possibilities presented by online marketing, and we're so excited to begin working with BizIQ as we enter this new phase of our history."



Buhrt Builders Inc. is a family-owned and operated construction and remodeling firm that has served residential clients in Syracuse, IN since 1947. The firm offers everything from new builds to custom remodels, including kitchens, bathrooms, additions, outdoor living spaces, built-in furniture and more, and works with its clients from start to finish.



