Build a Head Launches Joint Venture to Help Pet Families Celebrate Pets Daily

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2019 --Build a Head, the world's leader in big head cutouts that celebrate life's special moments such as graduations, birthdays, youth sporting events, and weddings, in conjunction with My Magic Llama, announced a joint venture to launch PawprintsHQ.com – a pet celebration site.



PawprintsHQ was launched to help pet families express their love through life-size prints of their pets that can be taken anywhere including work, weddings, college, or traveling throughout the country. In addition to custom pet heads, PawprintsHQ offers custom pet body cutouts, keychains, and expressive pawprint stickers. Customers are able to create custom pet cutouts, or they can also order stock body or head cutouts of various breeds of cats, dogs, as well as several other animal breeds.



"These custom pet heads from PawprintsHQ are amazing," said James Green, the previous Chief Marketing Officer of Puppy Spot and investor in parent company Build A Head. "It is fantastic that PawprintsHQ has created this tool, giving pet parents an outlet to express the love they have for their four-legged family members."



"We've been fortunate to help hundreds of thousands of families celebrate the most important memories for their children and grandchildren. It was only fitting that we leverage the success we've had with families celebrating their human family members to expand to help celebrate their pets," said Tyler Turner, who owns Build a Head alongside his brother Chad Turner.



PawprintsHQ will operate within the BuildaHead.com family of sites. PawprintsHQ.com is the perfect gift for anyone who has pawprints on their hearts. To help celebrate the PawprintsHQ launch, all pet parents who post a picture of their pet on Instagram and tag @pawprintshq will receive a code for $5 off their first order.



About Build a Head

Build a Head is the world's leader in big head cutouts with a mission to help families and friends celebrate life's most important occasions. In addition to head cutouts, Build a Head customers can choose from custom life size cardboard cutouts, keychains, or ornaments. Build a Head also offers stock cutouts of US Presidents, NFL players, USWNT soccer players, and much more. Celebrate life's biggest moments with Build a Head.



About PawprintsHQ

Pet families can now take their pets with them any time or any place with one of PawprintsHQ's custom pet heads. As a part of the Build a Head family of sites, PawprintsHQ, launched in 2019 to help families express their love through life-sized prints of their pets that can be taken anywhere.