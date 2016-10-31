Build & Fitness Launches a New Running Belt for Runners and Fitness Enthusiasts

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2016 --Amazon is pleased to announce in conjunction with Build & Fitness the launch of a new product in their fitness section. The new product is the Build & Fitness running belt, which is a functional fitness accessory that has gained a great deal of attention. It was designed with premium, quality, silky, smooth, comfortable fabric to remove the problem or storing personal items in unsafe places while out exercising.



The new durable fitness running belt, which is water resistant and machine washable has become an important accessory for people who enjoy keeping fit and taking part in outdoor activities. It has four openings with one continuous inner tube that provides quick and easy access to items being carried. It can carry items that include a mobile phone, MP3 player, keys, cards, and money.



The fitness waist belt which eliminates bounce during exercise has gained five-star reviews on Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fitness-Suitable-Workouts-Exercise-Activities/dp/B01H0FXJJ6



A spokesman for Build & Fitness said: "Our new running belt is designed to allow people to carry items that include a mobile phone, keys, credit cards and money. It has multiple pockets and secures the items with no bounce while exercising or doing outdoor activities. We are very proud of our product and very pleased with the positive reviews we have received."



The running belt, which has been described as the best on the market is currently available at a discounted price of 12.95 (normal retail price £19.99). A spokesman for the company explained this price is available for a limited time only and once the promotional price has ended, it will go back to its normal retail price.



Product Description



-Close to the body fit: Ensures your items are Safe and Secure. Eliminates items bouncing during exercise. Belt size is 3.5 inches high, stretches and fit phones up to 5.5" inch screen (iPhone 6 Plus). It is so soft and feather light you won't feel you have it on.



-Includes a key holder clip on a bright yellow elastic strap for high visibility in low light situations, never lose your keys again!



-Four Openings: 1 continuous inner tube for QUICK and EASY access to your items large and small. iPhone 6 and 7 plus, Samsung's, MP3 players, IDs, Keys, Cards and Money.



-Manufactured to a premium spec. Stretchy, High quality, Silky, Smooth, Comfortable fabric. Machine washable, Quick drying, Weather-resistant (not water-proof), Light-weight, Durable.



-No Fasteners, No buckles, No zips, No velcro. Which means no slipping and no breakable parts for extra peace of mind during exercise. Slide belt onto hips or waist. Discreetly wear under your clothes. Much better than fitness armband straps!



-Versatile: Use this Fitness Belt for Running, Gym Workouts, Walking, Jogging, Hiking, Cycling, Travel and Outdoor Activities.



The fitness belt https://youtu.be/0AwDgNOt7AI continues to receive five-star reviews on Amazon and makes a perfect gift for Christmas.



To learn more details about the running belt, please visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fitness-Suitable-Workouts-Exercise-Activities/dp/B01H0FXJJ6



About Build & Fitness

Build & Fitness http://www.buildandfitness.com are a respected name in the fitness industry, supply quality products such as the running belt.