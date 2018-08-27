Build-Pride Gains Momentum with 501(c)3 Status Approval

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2018 --Build-Pride has been granted tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code, making contributions donated to Build-Pride fully tax-deductible. Build-Pride is also now eligible to apply for government and foundation grants, which will further broaden its access to resources. This change in status further strengthens Build-Pride's ability to fulfill its mission of connecting talented people to lucrative and fulfilling career opportunities in the construction industry.



Build-Pride was born in 2016 when a group of construction industry leaders recognized the looming threat they faced in recruiting enough talent to meet forecasted growth in their industry. Together, leaders at Zernco Inc., Hi-Tech Interiors and Mahaney Roofing provided the seed funding that created Build-Pride, and began a program of reaching out to students, parents and educators across Kansas to create a better understanding of the lucrative opportunities provided by a career in the construction trades.



"We saw a major disconnect between the perception we encountered with students and the reality of personal and financial success we saw every day in our industry," said Ashley Thill, CEO of Zernco Inc. "Along the way we've encountered many other organizations and individuals who have expressed interest in supporting our cause, so becoming a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization made a lot of sense."



Members of the Board of Directors include:



Ashley Thill- Zernco, Inc.- CEO

Damon Young- Mahaney Roofing- Vice President

Scott Ludwick- Harbinger Concrete- CEO

Jason McCracken- Hi-Tech Interiors- Chief Operations Officer

Michael Greenlee- Retired Sergeant First Class- Build-Pride Chief Ambassador



The Build-Pride Tax Identification Number (EID) is 82-3682464. The IRS letter granting Build-Pride its 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status is available upon request. Donation inquiries can be sent to shobbs@build-pride.com.



More information about Build-Pride can be found at https://Build-Pride.com.