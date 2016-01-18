Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2016 --Ivey Residential, LLC, a new home builder based in Evans, GA, was awarded the Builder of Choice™ award by its trade and supplier partners for demonstrating excellence in managing their trade and supplier relationships.



"As the housing industry picks up speed, there will be an inevitable shortage of qualified workers. Therefore, it has become crucial for builders to demonstrate their commitment to quality and excellence as they manage their trade and supplier relations," says Chuck Shinn, Principal of Builder Partnerships. "Good, quality Trade Contractors have a choice of builders to work for. They will choose the best, most organized homebuilders. The Builder of Choice™ award provides additional third party verification of the builder's commitment to superior trade and supplier partnership. Based on the results of the trade and supplier survey results, Ivey Residential, LLC is a "Builder of Choice".



To achieve the Builder of Choice™ award, builders needed to reach an average score on the trade contractor feedback surveys of at least 93% across 68 criteria that have been sub-divided into 10 categories. Builders were evaluated on their trade and supplier relationships across all levels of their organization, including: overall organization, trade relations, management team commitment, project field management, job site management, office support, trust, communications, loyalty, and ethics.



A Builder of Choice™ award recipient runs a solid organization. These companies demonstrate that they are committed to creating and maintaining an environment which will allow trades and suppliers to accomplish their work efficiently and effectively. They have demonstrated that they are consistent, reliable, efficient and effective having instilled appropriate discipline in the building processes.



There are no rankings for this award. Builders either achieve the necessary criteria for the Builder of Choice™ award or they don't. It is not a relative ranking against other builders. They either exceed the minimum performance measurement or they do not.



Ivey Residential, LLC has built a strong culture focused on excellence in trade and supplier partner management permeating the company. In addition, it has worked hard to build processes to allow the trade contractors and suppliers to function as a team supporting their efforts to maintain an efficient building operation with the ultimate beneficiary being the home buyer.



The Builder of Choice™ award differentiates itself from other recognitions in three key areas. First, it is an independent and cost-effective measurement that is available to all builders, not just those in certain markets or of a certain size.



Second, the award does not rank one builder against another but recognizes all builders who achieve a benchmark of excellence in trade contractor relations, which gives companies a truer measure of a company's standards and quality.



Third, the builder is graded by the trade partners and suppliers who are working in the builder's organization on a daily basis. It is not granted by a third party team of judges reviewing a builder's application.



About Ivey Residential, LLC

Ivey Homes is a leading new home builder in Augusta, GA, with home pricing ranging from the $140,000's to Custom. For more information about living in or building a new home in Columbia County, Richmond County or Augusta Georgia visit http://www.iveyhomes.com/.