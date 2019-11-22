Building a Business Future: Succession Planning in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2019 --Building a successful business requires years of hard work and dedication. When thoughts of retirement roll around, the Vancouver chartered professional accountants at Mew and Company can look at options like semi-retirement, capital preservation, a business sale or inheritance and then advise on building a plan with an optimized tax structure. For more, go to: https://www.mewco.ca/corporate-tax-accounting-services/succession-planning/



Vancouver-based business consulting services have long been a feature at Mew and Company. With extensive corporate tax experience, they can assist with corporate reorganizations and setting up family trusts. In addition, corporate tax accountants and business consulting services are readily available for business owners who want to minimize risks and secure long-term benefits for both family and employees.



Issues surrounding succession planning are variable and often depend on the business, but some of the most common include:



- Tax loss utilization

- Key man insurance

- Capital dividend planning

- Family trusts

- Share structures and shareholding changes

- Share for share exchanges



Building a viable exit strategy is part of owning and managing a successful business. When it's time to get started, the team at Mew and Company will work to come up with viable solutions to help leverage existing rules and minimize tax burdens.



