Building a Healthy Community from the Inside Out

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2010 -- The Townsend Raitt Street Task Force, a Santa Ana, Calif.-based community and inter-agency collaboration dedicated to improving the neighborhoods of Townsend and Raitt Streets, is hosting the 3rd annual Townsend Raitt Street Fair on Saturday, August 28, 2010 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the 700 – 900 block of S. Townsend Street in Santa Ana. The event is tied to ongoing work of Santa Ana Building Healthy Communities, a 10 year initiative of The California Endowment, dedicated to making central Santa Ana a healthy place to live and thrive.



1,600 children and adults are expected to attend the street fair that will bring together 40 health-promoting organizations with fitness activities, music, martial arts demonstrations, dance groups, resource booths, and food. The street fair is organized by a collaborative effort of the Townsend Raitt Street Task Force, comprised of residents, KidWorks, property owners, Bella Vista Neighborhood Association, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, the Santa Ana Police Department, Orange County Probation Department, Latino Health Access, Orange County On Track, the Office of Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen, Santa Ana Unified School District, The Grain Project, and the City of Santa Ana.



Though this neighborhood is known throughout the area for high levels of gang activity, the Townsend Raitt Street Task Force has worked with local residents in developing a safer neighborhood through leadership development, health education and community involvement. “The street fair is an important time for families to support one another with pride. It demonstrates the positive character of a neighborhood and its achievements.” said Ava Steaffens, Executive Director of KidWorks.



At the fair, the Townsend Raitt Street Task Force will be celebrating this week’s installation of new mailboxes—a process that took over a year of negotiations and fundraising. The new mailboxes are a project that came out of a need to repair the unsecured and broken mailboxes that have lined their street. The effects of not having a secure mailbox have been far-reaching for residents, as bills go unpaid and important documents are not received. Working with Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez, the Santa Ana City Council, and the United States Postmaster General, the Townsend Raitt Street Task Force received approval to replace the vandalized mailboxes. These new, secure mailboxes have been highly anticipated and are welcomed improvements for public safety and community building in the neighborhood.



Sponsors of the street fair include The California Endowment, Bank of America, Northgate Market, Gallo Giro, Chase Bank and Deloitte. For more information about the Townsend Raitt Street Fair and the achievements of the Townsend Raitt Street Task Force, please contact Ava Steaffens at KidWorks, ava@kidworksonline.org or (714)834-9400 x103.

