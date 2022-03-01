Building a Better Business, Building a Better World: Partners on the Payroll Debuts

Villa Hills, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2022 --Indigo River Publishing is proud to announce the release of Bill Fotsch and John Case's new book, Partners on the Payroll.



Most entrepreneurs and executives would like their employees to feel engaged in the business, to go the extra mile, to think and act like owners. But they aren't sure how to create such an environment.



That's where Partners on the Payroll comes in. In this short but powerful book, veteran business coach Bill Fotsch shows how any business can transform its employees into full-scale partners—people who understand the business and work together to improve its performance.



Fotsch, who has worked with more than four hundred companies over the years, begins with a simple argument: our free-enterprise society needs partnership to overcome the divisions that threaten it. He then takes the reader step-by-step through the process of creating a partnership company, illustrating his points with fascinating stories of businesses, both large and small, that have transformed themselves.



Dan Mortensen, President and CEO of Virginia Council on Economic Education and former executive at Capital One, says that Partners on the Payroll "…wonderfully illustrates the value of all employees acting as committed and engaged owners."



"The pandemic brought unique challenges to healthcare providers like us," said Guru Sankar, managing partner at AFC Urgent Care Portland. "Using this approach allowed us to make dramatic strides in profitability and overall patient care. But culture and employee engagement have always been important, too, and the approach reinforces important cultural aspects like economic engagement, transparency, and teamwork."



Readable and hard-hitting, this is the book for any owner or manager who wants to build not just a better business but a better world. Partners on the Payroll is available now on Amazon and at major book retailers.



About The Authors: Over the past twenty-five years, Bill Fotsch has helped more than four hundred companies boost employee engagement and increase profits. He has worked with industry majors, such as Southwest Airlines, BHP, Harley-Davidson, Roadway Express, Carlson Wagonlit Travel (now CWT), Scottish Hydro Electric, and Capital One. He has also coached many small-to-medium-sized privately owned businesses. He founded Open-Book Coaching in 2012 to continue the work on his own.



John Case is an internationally known writer on management and employee ownership. He is author of the classic works Open-Book Management (Harper) and The Open-Book Experience: Lessons from Over 100 Companies Who Successfully Transformed Themselves (Addison-Wesley). He has written for Inc., Harvard Business Review, and many other magazines. He has collaborated on several other books, including the international bestseller Financial Intelligence, published by Harvard Business Review Press.



Articles written by Bill and John have appeared in Harvard Business Review, Inc., Forbes, and several other publications and websites.



