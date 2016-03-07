Building Learning Communities Summer Education Conference 2016

Marblehead, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --The 17th annual Building Learning Communities (BLC16) conference, hosted by best-selling education author Alan November, will be offering solutions from around the world to empower our students with the skills they need to be lifelong learners. Conference strands include: Critical Thinking on the Web, Global Communications, Crafting Vision and Managing Change, and Collaborative Classrooms, and Making Thinking Visible.



Alan has handpicked keynote speakers that our renown for their ability to impart practical solutions such as Learning Design Innovator Dr. Eric Mazur, Dean of Applied Physics at Harvard, and the rock star of computer science, Harvard Professor David J. Malan. To see the complete list of keynotes and master class teachers visit our education conference 2016 website.



The education conference takes place at the recently renovated Park Plaza Hotel in downtown Boston from July 20 – 22, 2016. Pre-conference master classes take place from July 17 – 19. Registration is now open, and there are two ways to save on the registration fee: First, register before April 25 to save $50. Second, come with a team and tap potential savings of $200.00 per person. Check out the BLC16 downloadable pdf Team Signup Flyer.



About BLC

High-powered presenters from around the world coupled with after-hours education and social events helps the BLC stand apart from other education conferences. A large part of its success, and the reason why the BLC is now in its 17th year, is due to its ability to foster professional networking and inspire educators to develop powerful strategies to expand the boundaries of learning. The BLC´s mission is to stretch thinking and provide strategies that will raise the bar for learning. Last year 25 countries were represented at BLC.



To find out more about BLC16, call 781-631-4333, or conference email. Tweet with hashtag #BLC16