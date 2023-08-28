Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, is an advocate for air quality testing because indoor air quality routinely is more polluted than the outdoor air, and this is a surprise to many building owners in Sarasota, Naples, Fort Myers, Tampa, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and throughout Florida. They want to help building owners have better indoor air quality, and that starts with knowing what is floating around in the air. It might be volatile organic compounds, mold, or a host of other toxins that are causing health issues with visitors to your building.



Most people are surprised that their indoor air quality could actually be lower than the outdoor air quality. They have a furnace filter and usually keep their windows closed, but this isn't enough to keep the indoor air as clean as it could and should be. There are a number of signs that can indicate that the indoor air isn't as healthy as it should be, and owners should schedule an air quality testing session to learn more.



Visitors may find that they are sneezing more often when they are indoors versus when they are outside. A stuffy or runny nose, headaches, allergic reactions, or other signs should also be heeded and an air quality testing scheduled. And don't think that just because it is a new construction that there won't be air quality issues; these may be more problematic because of all of the dust and contamination during construction.



The truth is that any indoor space can have poor air quality, and that's why it is worthwhile to perform an air quality test no matter what sort of space is being evaluated. Hospitals, assisted living facilities, schools, municipal buildings, long-term nursing care facilities, and many more should all have regular air quality testing to ensure that the steps being taken to have clean air are actually working like they were designed to. This testing can reveal issues that would otherwise be missed and can save money by being found early when repairs or replacement is best.



Whether it is pollen, mold, VOCs, building material contaminants, rodents, or any number of other potential contaminants that affect the air quality in a building, knowing what is present is the first step in changing things to positively affect the indoor air quality. Contact Building Performance Solutions today to schedule an air quality testing for facilities in Sarasota, Naples, Fort Myers, Tampa, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, or throughout Florida.



