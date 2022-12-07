Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2022 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by native Floridians with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, has mold specialists on staff for mold inspections for residential and commercial building and home owners in Naples, Tampa, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout Florida. They have multiple certifications from a number of entities, meaning they have a deep understanding of mold and its potential sources, and will be upfront with clients about the presence or absence of mold on their property.



People hire a mold specialist for a number of reasons. Perhaps one of the biggest reasons is when someone is purchasing a new home. Unless they are purchasing a new-construction home that has never been lived in, the home they are buying is sure to have undergone some sort of changes or improvements over the years. Were these changes actually done right or are they hiding a potential problem?



A home that is hiding mold can lead to not only financial issues that buyers didn't plan on, but health issues as well. And if they are purchasing a bank-owned or repossessed property, the odds are pretty good that the previous owner was not able to maintain the home properly, which only adds to the likelihood that mold may be present somewhere in the home.



Any mold that the mold specialist does find is an issue that needs to be taken care of sooner and not later. While they are not a remediation service, they can offer guidance and recommendations on the mold removal process, so that clients will once again have a clean home.



A mold specialist will start with a visual inspection, especially in particular areas that are known to be areas where mold growth can occur. Beyond that they will also do some surface samplings and air samplings all around the property. The goal is to find out if the property has mold, and if so, how much mold there is as well as where it is located.



Building Performance Solutions is an environmental testing & consulting firm specializing in indoor air quality and building science. They offer mold specialists along with other services for residential and commercial property owners.



