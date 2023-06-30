Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, offers certified mold specialists for commercial and residential properties to help address any mold issues that might be present on these properties. Whether it is a small leak from the plumbing in the wall or from a large storm that causes flooding on the main level of a home, in order to be sure that clients have found all of the potential mold in the building they need to engage the help of a mold specialist from Building Performance Solutions.



Having to deal with mold is not anyone's idea of fun. That's why there are many times when hiring a mold specialist from Building Performance Solutions can be beneficial. It takes time and money to deal with mold, and clients may not have much of either. One of the more obvious times to have a mold specialist inspect a property is if it recently had any sort of flooding. During the remodeling phase it is important that owners deal with any lingering effects that could cause mold to grow.



If clients are looking to purchase a property, whether commercial or residential, they should have a mold specialist do an inspection to see if there is any mold present that wasn't disclosed or known about. They are already investing a lot of money into the property, and having to deal with mold remediation is one of the last issues they need.



Home inspectors are needed as they can identify issues with homes that could lead to large issues down the road. Unfortunately, they are not trained to find mold, and mold can often be easily overlooked or even not seen unless they are specifically looking for it. This is why hiring a mold specialist to go through a home along with having a home inspection is good protection from unseen expenses.



If left unfound and untreated, mold can spread and start to cause issues for a family that includes breathing issues, headaches, nausea, and other symptoms. It might have started in the air conditioning system, or it could be from a leak that hasn't been found yet, or from a natural disaster that struck in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Sarasota, and the surrounding areas. If clients suspect that they may have mold, contact the mold specialists at Building Performance Solutions today to schedule a mold inspection.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Sarasota, and throughout Florida. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.