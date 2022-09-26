Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing client concerns throughout the state, is proud to offer VOC testing services to homeowners in Fort Myers, Longboat Key, Naples, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Tampa, and statewide. It is important to get VOC testing if homeowners think they have been exposed, or are suffering from a number of different symptoms, and the team at Building Performance Solutions can perform this important testing.



Years ago, this wasn't a concern for people, but volatile organic compounds were still there. And many times, they are being exposed to them without even knowing it, and then they start to develop some of the symptoms and aren't sure why.



VOCs could be the reason, which is why it is important to have professionals perform VOC testing in the home. Homeowners may have one or several different symptoms that come from VOC exposure such as nausea, headaches, fatigue, dizziness, allergic skin reactions, nose and throat discomfort, and many others.



VOCs can come from a variety of sources, usually from the manufacture of products. There are a number of more common VOCs that may be present in people's daily lives including: benzene, ethylene glycol, formaldehyde, methylene chloride, xylene, toluene, and several others.



Some of the products that have VOCs include paint, varnishes, adhesives, carpeting, cosmetics, fuel oil, upholstery, and even activities such as cooking, smoking, burning wood, and more. It is hard to escape coming into contact with VOCs, so if homeowners suspect they may have high concentrations of VOCs call Building Performance Solutions in for VOC testing.



Fortunately, once homeowners know that they have unacceptable levels of VOCs in their home or business, there are simple things that can be done to help minimize the exposure to them. Homeowners should try to only purchase as much of a VOC-containing product as is needed, and the rest should be stored away in a garage or shed. Also try to keep the temperature and humidity as low as possible, as higher temps and humidity will increase the off-gassing of VOCs. Finally, they can increase the ventilation in the home, especially when they are using these products or have new items that have been purchased for the home.



Building Performance Solutions is an environmental testing & consulting firm specializing in indoor air quality and building science. They offer VOC testing along with other services for homeowners.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Fort Myers, Longboat Key, Naples, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Tampa, and throughout Florida. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.