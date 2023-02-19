Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, understands that living in Florida means that mold is a constant risk for homeowners, which is why they are offering house mold inspections in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and throughout Florida. Often times, people have mold in areas of their home without even knowing it. Breathe easier and contact their team to schedule a house mold inspection today.



Home inspections are very common when a home is being bought and sold. These help to identify issues with the home itself and the structural integrity of the building. What isn't included, except by happenstance, is finding mold. A separate house mold inspection should happen where the inspector is specifically looking for mold in places where it will likely be growing.



Whenever prospective homeowners are ready to purchase a new-to-them home, or even a brand-new home, they should have a house mold inspection. This will help to ensure that they aren't buying someone else's problems or finding an unexpected surprise. This is also a good idea if the house has not been lived in for several months as no one has been there to notice changes in the house. A house mold inspection will catch this mold growth.



If the home has suffered from flooding, it is very important to check for mold before everything is returned to normal with reconstruction. The last thing property owners want is to rebuild after a flood and then have to tear everything out again to do mold remediation. Having a house mold inspection can reveal mold areas allowing them to deal with the mold and then rebuild, confident that they will not have a lingering problem with mold in the future.



Homes are controlled environments and designed to protect people from the weather. While this is good it also means that the indoor air is often isolated from the external air, and this can end up causing things like mold spores and other irritants to spread around the home. When mold is present it is important to deal with it as soon as possible before it causes further health issues. Protect your family and your home in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and the surrounding areas with a house mold inspection. Contact Building Performance Solutions today to learn more.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and the surrounding areas. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.