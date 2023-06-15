Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2023 --Building Performance Solutions is now offering important VOC testing services to residential and commercial building owners in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout the state of Florida. These VOCs can build up and cause a number of symptoms, but the good news is that, at Building Performance Solutions, they can perform VOC testing in a facility or building and determine if VOCs are present and in what levels.



VOCs are more common than many people realize, and they can be released from a wide range of products that people use on a daily basis. Some places they can find VOCs are in new carpeting or new furniture; some paints, including those that clients may use in their home, release VOCs; pesticides that clients may use on their garden or flowers; some cleaners and room deodorizers can also give off VOCs.



In most cases, people will exhibit symptoms that are brought on by the release of VOCs. Usually, things are fine and then shortly after a homeowner installs new carpeting, for example, some of these symptoms arise. Issues such as:



- Headaches

- Fatigue

- Dizziness

- Nausea

- nose and throat discomfort

- and many others can indicate that VOCs are present in the building.



Fortunately, there are several different options when it comes to dealing with VOCs. In some cases, there are low VOC equivalent options that clients can use to help prevent VOCs from being an issue in the first place. Interior paints are a common product that has low VOC options readily available now. Clients may also want to look for quality used furniture that has already had the opportunity to release all of the VOCs.



Other times, clients can easily handle the VOCs by providing additional ventilation in the Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and the surrounding area building. If this isn't an option, they may want to have the items in question off-gas and outdoors before bringing them indoors to use. This will help keep VOCs and the associated symptoms from becoming too overwhelming. Those interested can contact Building Performance Solutions today to schedule their VOC testing service so that clients know what is being released into the air and what they can do about it.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and the surrounding areas. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.