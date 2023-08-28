Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, understands how many different contaminants could be in a home and provides indoor air quality testing home sessions for homeowners in Florida, including Fort Myers, Naples, Tampa, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Sarasota, and throughout the state.



There are:



- Biological contaminants

- Chemical or VOC contaminants

- and combustible contaminants



These will be tested for, and all can provide a variety of health issues. Many of these potential contaminants are ones that homeowners wouldn't guess would be a problem.



It doesn't matter if a home was built yesterday or 100 years ago, any home could potentially have contaminants that will affect the indoor air quality. Biological pollutants can include things like pollen from plants, pet dander, mold, dust, and more. And just because homeowners don't have plants or pets inside the home doesn't mean that there aren't these contaminants in the home. They could have been brought in on clothing, shoes, or other ways.



Non-living substances, often collected under the Volatile Organic Compounds or chemicals label, can be found in many different items. Radon is a naturally occurring gas that can penetrate to the inside of a home's basement or lower level. This is a very dangerous substance that needs to be taken care of. Construction materials can off-gas certain chemicals, and even paints can give off chemical compounds that need to be dealt with.



In many cases, people start to notice changes in their health when they are indoors after their home has undergone a major change. When home renovations or remodeling happens, a lot of different things get stirred up, new building materials are introduced into the home, and more. After everything is buttoned up is a great time to have an indoor air quality testing home session to see if there is anything that should be addressed to ensure that homeowners enjoy the changes to their home without any health side effects.



Another good time to have an indoor air quality testing home session is before closing on a home. The last thing potential homeowners want is to buy a home with problems, so make sure that there aren't hidden issues with the property in Fort Myers, Naples, Tampa, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Sarasota, or elsewhere in Florida. Contact Building Performance Solutions today to schedule a testing session.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services throughout the state of Florida, including Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Sarasota, and the surrounding areas. Visit www.buildingperformancesolution.com for more details.