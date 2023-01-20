Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing client concerns, offers the important indoor air quality testing for homes and homeowners in Naples, Tampa, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout Florida. Whether clients are purchasing a new home, are having breathing issues when they are at home but nowhere else, or they just want to ensure their family isn't exposed to anything bad, an indoor air quality testing service will provide them with peace of mind and knowledge.



Many people have the misconception that their new home won't have any problems and should be free of issues. Unfortunately, many different materials give off different gasses from the manufacturing process. These volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, can have a dramatic effect on a person's health, including breathing, headaches, and more.



Both new and old homes could have issues with appliances such as gas stoves, furnaces, gas ovens, and more that can emit gases like carbon monoxide. This can't be seen or smelled, but it's there and if it is high enough in concentration can injure or kill people. And while mold is usually associated with older homes, even new homes can be susceptible to mold. Finding and treating mold issues early is key to minimizing the expense associated with cleaning it up.



Whenever clients are looking to either purchase an existing home or before they move in to a brand-new home, having an indoor air quality test for the home should be on the list of tasks to do. There will also be some air contamination, but it is the kind of contaminants as well as the concentration of them that may be cause for concern and action.



Another good time to have an indoor air quality test performed at a home is after a major change in the home. This could include some remodeling projects, when new carpets have been installed, or even after a major rain storm or other natural event. These can introduce new things to indoor air, and it is important to know what they are so that they can be dealt with.



Building Performance Solutions is an environmental testing & consulting firm specializing in indoor air quality and building science. They offer indoor air quality testing for homeowners along with other services for residential and commercial property owners.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Naples, Tampa, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout Florida. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.