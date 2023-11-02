Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing client concerns, understands the importance of having clean indoor air, especially when it comes to the home. They are now offering indoor air quality testing for homes to homeowners in Naples, Fort Myers, Tampa, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout the state of Florida. Having this kind of test will allow homeowners to know the quality of their indoor air, and then they can take steps to improve it. Contact their team today to schedule an indoor air quality testing home session and stay healthy.



Every time that a door or a window is opened, there is the opportunity for contaminants to come into a home. But there are other things that can come from inside the home that homeowners may not think about that can cause issues with breathing. Sometimes symptoms manifest such as headaches, coughing, sneezing, or other signs that indicate that there is poor indoor air quality. The indoor air quality testing will provide homeowners details on what is in the air so they can take steps to mitigate them.



Pollen, pet dander, dust, fungus, mold, and other things can come from the outside into a home, whether through an open window, door, or even a leak in the home's envelope. Mold can grow inside a home given the right conditions and then throw off spores that affect the indoor air quality. And not all filters will catch everything, but they can help.



There are many times when someone will want indoor air quality testing for their home. When they have had some renovations done to the home, once things are completed it is a good idea to check the indoor air quality to ensure that there are no lingering issues. The same can be said for a brand new home to ensure that there are no volatile organic compounds that are being offgassed indoors from carpeting, paint, wood, or other materials. Homeowners may also want to test the indoor air after a natural disaster that affects the home, such as flooding or other event.



Once homeowners know what is in their indoor air, they can either rest easy knowing that things are good, or they can take the appropriate actions to help mitigate the issues with the indoor air quality. If a home has been affected by a hurricane in Naples, Fort Myers, Tampa, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout the state of Florida, give the team at Building Performance Solutions a call. They will provide all the details of these tests and help homeowners if the results show they need to take care of certain issues.



