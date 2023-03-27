Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, has worked with hundreds of residential and commercial clients to help them improve their indoor air quality. It all starts with an indoor air quality testing session in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, or surrounding areas. Most people are surprised when they find out that their indoor air is dirty, and could contain contaminants that will cause more sneezing, headaches, or other maladies.



While most people don't usually think about it, there are some signs that may indicate that indoor air quality is suffering compared to outdoor air quality. Symptoms such as a stuffy nose, sneezing, headaches, coughing, and other reactions may be an indication that clients could benefit from an indoor air quality testing session.



But what constitutes poor indoor air quality? What can clients expect to find when they have an indoor air quality testing session? In many testing sessions, the team at Building Performance Solutions has found things like carbon dioxide, pollens, mold, pet dander, dust mites, ground-level ozone, and many more. Of course, different people react differently to various airborne contaminants, but everyone will appreciate cleaner air to breathe.



In commercial and industrial buildings, there are many people that utilize the same space. The last thing clients want is to get a reputation that being inside their building has caused people's allergies to flare up. Indoor air quality testing will reveal what items are most prevalent in the indoor air and then clients can develop a plan to deal with them.



There are a large number of potential causes of indoor air quality not being as good as it could be. Often, there are several different causes that can be addressed once a testing session has been completed and analyzed. If clients have recently had a remodeling or construction project at their property, or if they haven't had an HVAC cleaning or even the visitors to a building could be bringing contaminants into the building.



Building owners are finding that they can have a better environment for everyone in their buildings by having an indoor air quality testing session to find issues that they didn't even know they had. Contact the Building Performance Solutions team today to schedule a testing session.



